Halimah Cleveland, GE Appliances’ Camden Plant Operations Manager, inspects the cooling line on new robotic equipment. The new $70 million plant includes advanced systems for metal fabrication and welding, robotics for material handling and processing, and enameling of the steel. The Camden plant’s workforce is 60 percent women, making it one of GE Appliances’ most diverse sites. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
Baltimore ranks as one of the top U.S. cities for women in technology as the sector looks to close employment gender gaps.
That is according to a new analysis by financial research firm SmartAsset.
The rankings are topped by Arlington, Virginia and Washington D.C. ranks second on the list of best cities for women in tech. Amazon.com is locating a second headquarters in Arlington and the D.C. area's defense and intelligence sectors have ample technology components. The U.S. military has a $750 billion-plus annual budget.
The technology sector still faces gender gaps with women making up 26% of total industry employment. Women also make 84% of what men do in the sector which is poised to add 178,000 jobs this year, according to SmartAsset.
The finance firm also look at the best U.S. markets for women in the technology field. The rankings are based in gender pay gaps, income levels and cost of living for female workers and employment growth.
The top five also includes Houston and Chandler, Arizona near Phoenix. Other markets in the top ten include Fort Worth, Texas, Durham, North Carolina, Virginia Beach, Cincinnati and Boston.
Detroit has the highest share of women in technology (42%). Irvine, California (19%) has the lowest percentage of women in its technology sector among the major U.S. markets.
Women make up 38% of tech employees in D.C., 34% in Arlington, 33% in Chesapeake, Virginia, 30% in Baltimore, 26% in New York, 24% in San Francisco and 23% in Silicon Valley, according to SmartAsset.
Tulsa, Oklahoma, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, rank at the bottom of the rankings.
