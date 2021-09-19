QUEENSTOWN — Kathryn Clark and Mike Lucas have been promoted to senior vice president positions at Queenstown Bank.
Kathryn Clark has been in the banking industry for 40 years, joining Queenstown Bank in 2017 as a senior commercial lender. She was involved in the community serving on the Memorial Hospital “Cause for Claws” committee, has been on the board of Talisman Therapeutic Riding and is actively involved with the Association of Builders and Contractors’ Women in Construction. She has also served with the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary Post 18, served as vice president of the board of Directors for Foodlink, Inc. in Anne Arundel County, was an advisor on the Dorchester County Economic Advisory Council and was a member for the American Cancer Society leadership committee for Anne Arundel County.
Mike Lucas attended Queen Anne County schools and started his career with Queenstown Bank 22 years ago. He began as a bookkeeper, then as a teller. He eventually was promoted to the loan department and began his lending career preparing loan documents before his promotion to the lender position and eventually to loan officer/vice president.
“Both Kathy and Mike do an outstanding job representing the Bank in the market and serve their customers very well. This recognition of their contribution to the bank is well deserved,” said Kevin Cashen, president and CEO of Queenstown Bank
Queenstown Bank of Maryland was established in 1899 and currently has eight branch locations and a loan production office within Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.