STEVENSVILLE — Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant were acquired on Thursday, July 15, by two developers who said they hope to make enhancements to the marina’s current establishments while also adding residential apartments along the Bay.
Walt Petrie of Petrie Ventures and Tim McGrath of McGrath Development purchased the marina on Pier One Road. In a news release, the new management company listed planned improvements to the marina, service yard, and ship store, renovations to slips featuring Brazilian IPE floating docks and full-length finger piers, and the reopening of the tiki bar in spring 2022.
“It was apparent that this was a very underutilized property with tremendous potential for a redevelopment,” said Petrie, who called the marina “a diamond in the rough.”
“This property is the gateway to the Eastern Shore,” McGrath said. “We plan to make this a first-class marina this location deserves.”
The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has additionally been selected as the onsite management company for Hemingway’s, overseeing the restaurant’s operations, its human resources and marketing needs, as well as the implementation of a new concept scheduled for a spring 2022 opening.
Hemingway’s will operate with its current concept through the end of 2021. The restaurant is slated to close for three months starting January 2022 and reopen with a new name in the spring.
“We look forward to working alongside Petrie Ventures and McGrath Development to bring symmetry to all Pier One Road businesses that provide services and amenities to locals, slip holders and guests,” said Dereck Janes, president and CEO of Chesapeake Bay Beach Club.
Petrie and McGrath’s plans for an apartment or condominium complex on the property have been the recent subject of public criticism. Their request to adjust the county’s height requirements on buildings in the Urban Commercial Zoning District from 45 feet to 55 feet drew 84 negative responses to the Queen Anne’s County Commission.
The county commissioners rejected the proposal in a 4-1 decision on July 13.
Before the commissioners’ vote, Petrie said he would move forward with his building plans with or without their approval on the dimensions.
