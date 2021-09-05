CHESTER — Young children just learning how to use their phone know to keep any kind of electric device away from water, let alone a lake, bay, or ocean. Surely, Michelle Dawkins, a local photographer with a propensity for pooches, learned that lesson too. She just ignores it.
“I want to be on the same level as the dog,” Dawkins explained. “I want their perspective. I want to be on their eye level.”
Visitors to this side of the Bay may be surprised one day to find Dawkins neck deep in water, her camera, an expensive Nikon Z6 II, just barely avoiding the top of the current. It’s a “dangerous” part of the process, but the results – elegant moments in time halted and preserved, complete with mid-wag tails and water droplets clinging to fur or skipping aimlessly across the air – are worth the risk.
To be fair, that risk is meticulously calculated beforehand. Before venturing to Ferry Point Park or any nearby beach, Dawkins tracks the tide. Big waves can be a big problem.
That does not mean Dawkins hasn’t borne the brunt of misfortune before. Her first camera, a much simpler machine gifted to her by her husband in 2019, was the first and only casualty of Island Paws Photography.
A native of Washington State, the joy of photography would find Dawkins after moving to the Shore. Having taken one of her dogs — Dawkins has two, Troy and Daisy — to play off the coast of a Kent Island beach, their enjoyment of the sand and the water was infectious. She had to take a picture.
“I was like, ‘well, this is really cool, actually,’” Dawkins said. “I hadn’t seen anyone do this lately, so I decided to just snap a bunch of pictures.”
While Dawkins hadn’t seen anyone do this kind of photography locally, she had long admired many content creators on social media who not only shared her passion for dogs, but could find ways to capture their spirit and transform their affections into art. One of them was Claudio Piccoli, an Italian photographer who’s placed pooch models in dandelion patches, hiking trails, and sheep fields. Some of his funniest pictures show dogs in an innocent moment, launched in the air but having completely missed their frisbee.
Inspired by Piccoli, Dawkins decided to take her interest to the next level: serving clients and preserving moments in time that’ll bring endless joy to Kent Island dog owners.
That being said, Island Paws Photography is a job in form, but a hobby in spirit.
“It’s not about the money to me,” Dawkins said. “It’s just about the artistic side and the action side that I see with these photos.”
Though the pandemic somewhat disrupted her growing passion, it also opened to her a great opportunity. With online classes and conferences now the new normal, Piccoli had decided to host a virtual course that would help groom the talents of other dog photographers.
Dawkins signed up immediately, and in June, she earned two master certificates from Piccoli, one for the technical part and another for the editing part of dog photography.
“It was honestly such a blessing to have been taught by him, because he really took my photography to that next level,” Dawkins said.
To this day, she keeps in touch with the photographer who had inspired her not necessarily to take her first step but certainly to keep moving forward. Piccoli is now a mentor figure, rather than just an Instagram handle, and their collaboration will soon be taking another big step.
Next October, Piccoli will be flying over to the Eastern Shore to co-host a dog photography workshop with Dawkins. Admitting that her passion is a niche and sometimes lonely endeavor in her area, the Kent Island photographer hopes that next year, she will have the same effect on her neighbors that Piccoli had on her.
“I would love to see more people be inspired by other photographers and wanting to do the same work,” Dawkins said. “It’s such a great experience to work with these dogs because they’re always so happy.”
