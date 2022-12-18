HURLOCK — On Nov. 10, BDK Inc. account manager Frank Gunsallus spoke to ninth-grade students in John Prekrel’s class at North Dorchester High School about future job opportunities on the Eastern Shore. This is the second year that Gunsallus has partnered with Prekrel and NDHS on this initiative.


