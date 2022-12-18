HURLOCK — On Nov. 10, BDK Inc. account manager Frank Gunsallus spoke to ninth-grade students in John Prekrel’s class at North Dorchester High School about future job opportunities on the Eastern Shore. This is the second year that Gunsallus has partnered with Prekrel and NDHS on this initiative.
During the visit, Gunsallus discussed the IT employment landscape and the growing demand for IT-skilled employees; the history of BDK, including service offerings; and different position types at the company, as well as what the day-to-day looks like for each of those roles. Gunsallus also highlighted the path forward for employment at BDK Inc., including internships for high school and college students, onsite training for those who are talented and interested in the industry, and preparation and payment for important IT certifications to ensure ongoing career growth. Students were given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation.
“Having local professionals that can come in and provide real-world experiences and advice on what job opportunities are available to our students, helps them start to think about what comes after high school,” said Prekrel. “Rather choosing to go to college or to start their careers once they graduate, students having exposure to local businesses and varying jobs provides them with more information and options they might not have been aware of, and I appreciate Mr. Gunsallus taking the time to speak with our ninth graders.”
“As a small business that originated and operates on the Shore, BDK Inc. is mostly comprised of local talent,” said Gunsallus. “Speaking to local students about job prospects for while they’re in school (internships) or once they graduate from high school or college, provides them with real-world options and opportunities for having a fulfilling career close to home — especially in an ever-growing field like IT. As a Talbot County resident myself, I am proud to live and work on the Eastern Shore, and hope to speak to more local students in the future about the opportunities BDK has to offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.