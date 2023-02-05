EASTON — Becker Morgan Group recently received a Citation Award, as well as the People’s Choice Award, from the American Institute of Architects Chesapeake Bay Chapter for their design of the Ferry Cove Shellfish Oyster Hatchery in Sherwood. The firm was recognized at the 2022 Excellence in Design Awards ceremony held in Annapolis.
Tasked with designing a new facility to aid in the production of oyster hatching for the commercial shellfish industry and the reviving of the oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay, Becker Morgan Group designed Ferry Cove to become one of the largest hatcheries on the East Coast producing the Eastern Oyster (Crassostrea Virginica).
Ferry Cove takes advantage of its location on the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary, to blend commerce, natural resource protection, education, and research on coastal resiliency-related issues. The AIA CBC jury commented, “The project is an outstanding example of working with the site. The design worked with the site and let it offer the optimum site solutions. This is complemented by a strong interior design that incorporates the facility’s technical operations, as well as educational programs and visitations.”
The 20,483 GSF building was built from the ground up to be a multi-faceted shellfish production facility. The unique computer control systems enable the facility to manipulate water salinity, temperature, pH, and algae, thereby providing maximum flexibility to mitigate the many environmental conditions that could impact production.
