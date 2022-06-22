DENTON — Before and After Salon in Denton held a ribbon cutting June 15 to celebrate the opening of the new business. The salon offers nail services, hair cuts, hair treatments, skin care and waxing. Massage is also available.
Before and After takes the place of what was Dr. John Sloan’s dentist office at 405 Market Street. The interior has been reimagined with several walls being torn down and ultra-white LED lights installed for maximum color fidelity.
On the salon’s website the staff describes themselves as “Your full service, family friendly salon in downtown Denton. We will work to make your visit relaxed and enjoyable. Have a cup of something and make yourself at home.”
The salon has a highly trained staff of women who insist that self care is not selfish. They see people working themselves into the ground and who need a break. Melody Prairie, owner, leads an all female team. They exude joy in their respective disciplines.
“We have the best boss in the world because she is filled with passion and joy for what she does, and she loves all of us,” said Michelle Spain. Spain is a masseuse.
Kelsie Kidman, aesthetician, said, “I wish I had more clients who were men, because men don’t know what they are doing with their face. You want to take care of you heart, your lungs and your liver, but everyone looks past their biggest organ that you can’t replace. And that is your skin. Even if you don’t burn, but you get freckles, that is still skin damage.”
Nail expert Hailey Guffey said, “I love doing nails. It makes me feel really creative. It is my own personal art. I don’t think of anything except for what I am doing on somebody else.”
There are so many options at Before and After. There is even a lash extensions expert.
“As I got older I started to get my lashes done. I fell in love with having them on. I fell in love with learning how they were done to me. When I was in cosmetology and wanted to learn about it and they didn’t offer that, I was like, ‘As soon I graduate from cosmetology, I am going to give myself a chance to learn lashes,’” said Makayla Johnson.
When she started to work with Prairie, they found a lash course that Johnson could take. Continuing education is a big part of working at Before and After.
The space feels comfortable and efficient. Prairie said if she was going to do a salon, she wanted it just like she wanted it. Even the lighting is special.
“We want it to be like daylight in here, because I do a ton of hair coloring. That is my specialty — hair color and precision cutting. My first question to clients is, ‘Tell me all your hair hopes and dreams,’” Prairie said.
The five-woman team has the capacity to serve 56 clients a day. The salon hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.
They are so excited about the salon that they finish each other’s sentences.
On their website they quote Aristotle: “Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.”
