PRESTON — The Caroline County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Best in Business awards night March 23 in the hall at the Preston Volunteer Fire Company. The event was originally planned as an evening under the stars, “drive-in movie” style.

“We were set to hold it at Choptank Transport, but rain changed our plans. Thankfully, the Preston Volunteer Fire Company was available,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracey Snyder.

Each year the chamber puts out a nomination form for the categories. The business that receives the most votes in each category is named the winner.

2021 Best in Business

Business of the Year — Shoreline Vinyl Systems

Business Leader of the Year —Brenda Walls

Citizen of the Year — Lynn Keckler

Young Professional of the Year — Anthony Casey

Caroline’s Best Nonprofit — Benedictine

Innovative Excellence — Purple Peake, CBD

Excellence in Agriculture — Hetrick Farms

Rising Star — Edwards Driving Center

Rising Star — JZ Farms

Rising Star — Earth Tones Cafe

Chamber Ambassador — Cindy Whaley

Chamber Ambassador — Steve Atkinson

Snyder said Chef Tahya Jones from Odriew’s Private Travel Chefs provided food for the awards winners receptions, sponsored by Midshore Technology Services. The meal for the awards night was catered by So Coast Street Eats.

The movie highlighting all the winners was produced by Thayer Entertainment, and Shore Party Rentals handled the screen and showing of the movie.

