Liz Teat, left, accepts the award for her mom Lynn Keckler, who died Jan. 24, from Caroline County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracey Snyder. Keckler was recognized as the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year.
Shoreline Vinyl Systems accepts the Business of the Year award.
Brenda Walls accepts the Business Leader of the Year Award.
Sen. Addie Eckardt, right, presents Jason and Tierra Edwards with a Caroline County Delegation citation. Edwards Driving Center received a Chamber Rising Star award.
Anthony S. Casey receives the Young Professional of the Year award. With him are his wife Amy and son Nolan.
Caroline Chamber Executive Director Tracey Snyder, left, presents Rhett Ritter, co-owner of Purple Peake CBD, with the award for Innovative Excellence.
Claudia Cunningham and Scott Evans display the awards for Caroline’s Best Nonprofit — Benedictine.
PRESTON — The Caroline County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Best in Business awards night March 23 in the hall at the Preston Volunteer Fire Company. The event was originally planned as an evening under the stars, “drive-in movie” style.
“We were set to hold it at Choptank Transport, but rain changed our plans. Thankfully, the Preston Volunteer Fire Company was available,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracey Snyder.
Each year the chamber puts out a nomination form for the categories. The business that receives the most votes in each category is named the winner.
2021 Best in Business
Business of the Year — Shoreline Vinyl Systems
Business Leader of the Year —Brenda Walls
Citizen of the Year — Lynn Keckler
Young Professional of the Year — Anthony Casey
Caroline’s Best Nonprofit — Benedictine
Innovative Excellence — Purple Peake, CBD
Excellence in Agriculture — Hetrick Farms
Rising Star — Edwards Driving Center
Rising Star — JZ Farms
Rising Star — Earth Tones Cafe
Chamber Ambassador — Cindy Whaley
Chamber Ambassador — Steve Atkinson
Snyder said Chef Tahya Jones from Odriew’s Private Travel Chefs provided food for the awards winners receptions, sponsored by Midshore Technology Services. The meal for the awards night was catered by So Coast Street Eats.
The movie highlighting all the winners was produced by Thayer Entertainment, and Shore Party Rentals handled the screen and showing of the movie.
