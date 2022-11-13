Blaylock joins Dissen & Juhn as project engineer

Michael Blaylock of Baltimore recently joined Dissen & Juhn Company of Stevensville as a project engineer.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

STEVENSVILLE – Michael Blaylock of the Hunting Ridge neighborhood of Baltimore recently joined the staff at Dissen & Juhn Company, Stevensville, as a project engineer. Blaylock has more than a decade of experience as an engineer within the structural, construction, and energy industries as well as HVAC engineering on both marine and land-based facilities across five continents.


