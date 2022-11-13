Blaylock joins Dissen & Juhn as project engineer

STEVENSVILLE – Michael Blaylock of the Hunting Ridge neighborhood of Baltimore recently joined the staff at Dissen & Juhn Company, Stevensville, as a project engineer. Blaylock has more than a decade of experience as an engineer within the structural, construction, and energy industries as well as HVAC engineering on both marine and land-based facilities across five continents.
His most recent positions include owner/project manager at Blaylock Energy Services, Baltimore, project manager/structural and HVAC technical lead at Honeywell, Magenta, Italy, and project manager and structural engineer at Total Plant Management Group, Houston, Texas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Ocean Engineering and a certificate of Leadership Study & Development from Texas A&M University, College Station.
Blaylock is an active member of the Marine Technology Society and the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers. When he isn’t busy working at Dissen & Juhn Company, Blaylock enjoys camping and exploring the outdoors with his wife Dr. Heather Goux and his sons Hunter, 7, and Findley, three months old.
“Dissen & Juhn Company has always placed emphasis on technical competency and our ability to address design, construction, use, and maintenance issues as well as unexpected site condition challenges that arise from time to time,” says Gilbert W. Dissen, president of Dissen & Juhn Company. “Our in-house engineering capabilities are a crucial reason why we are able to do that so effectively,” he adds.
Founded in 1973, Dissen & Juhn Company of Stevensville is a second generation, family-owned full-service marine and foundation contractor that has built a solid reputation as an agile, customer-focused small company with heavy construction capabilities rarely found in a firm of its size. In addition to providing dredging and marine renovation and pile driving services, the Company has extensive experience in the design and construction of timber vehicular and pedestrian bridges and boardwalks, fixed and floating docks, breakwaters, living shorelines, bulkheads and stone revetments, boat ramps, and a variety of other marine structures.
Dissen & Juhn Company is committed to safety, and participates as a Bronze Level company in the STEP Safety Management System; a program managed by the national construction industry trade association Associated Builders and Contractors. STEP applicants evaluate their safety processes and policies with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.