From left: Paul Prager, principal, Bluepoint Hospitality; Davonte Douglas, Bluepoint Hospitality employee and scholarship recipient; and Julia Foxwell, director of special gifts, Bluepoint Hospitality.
EASTON — Oftentimes, excellence is its own reward. Davonte Douglas, a rising junior at Howard University, was simply being himself — an outstanding student and an exceptional worker — when his boss, Paul Prager, the principal of Bluepoint Hospitality in Easton gave him an unexpected boost: an educational scholarship towards his 2021-22 academic year.
Douglas is from Caroline County, where he was president of his high school class. Over three years, he has worked for Bluepoint Hospitality, including several summers and solidly through the past 18 months when his classes at Howard were virtual. Douglas began at Bonheur, the elegant ice cream and pie shop, and quickly became an asset to the company on a much broader scale, working at newly opened Roma, the artisan pizza shop, and assisting in the wine cellar.
The young man’s exemplary work ethic and high standards have long impressed his colleagues – “Davonte performs every task willingly and precisely!” notes one of his managers.
The same dedication applies to Douglas’ academic career, where he is pursuing a degree in Environmental Science. As an intern at the Horn Point Aquaculture and Restoration Ecology Laboratory, he has been researching the effects of sustainable infrastructure on vulnerable communities.
After graduation, he plans to continue on this path, either in his work or a graduate program to further his knowledge on the intricacies of this subject.
Prager, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and notable philanthropist, places a high premium on education, supporting local schools and individual students, as well as institutions of higher learning.
Bluepoint Hospitality, which operates a growing number of upscale food and beverage outlets and boutiques in historic downtown Easton, is known for empowering its employees, and supporting causes that are important to them and their families.
