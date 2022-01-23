CHESTER — The Kent Narrows Boatel’s plan to open the area’s latest restaurant on the water is one step closer to completion after being granted a commercial property tax credit Jan. 11 by the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners.
The building, located at 100 Piney Narrows Road in Chester, presently operates as an indoor storage service for boats. Another structure is being built adjacent to the water and across the Boatel’s parking lot is being built that will become the Dock House Restaurant, a 6,000 square foot establishment with an intended May opening, supply chain permitting.
“We’re optimistic. We’re working hard, and that’s our plan,” said Jody Schulz, the Boatel’s owner and one of Dock House’s three operators. For Dock House, Schulz, whose family runs the Fisherman’s Inn and Fisherman’s Crab Deck on southeast side of Kent Narrows, will be working alongside Justin Kiernan and Ron Kirstien, owners of the Jetty Restaurant and Dock Bar.
The commercial property tax credit is both an incentive and investment from the county government; with a tax-reduction safety net, it invites new businesses to set roots in Queen Anne’s on the condition that businesses create new jobs and increase the value of their property.
With the credit, Boatel Restaurant LLC must establish at least 12 full-time jobs within 36 months of completing the Dock House Restaurant. The company must also increase the fair market value of the property by at least $25,000.
“The Commercial Property Tax Credit is an important incentive we have to attract businesses and promote capital investment and job creation in the county,” said QA Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli. “This new project, the Dock House Restaurant, will do just that: create jobs and investment in our main tourism attraction — the Kent Narrows.
“The area has many great and unique dining experiences and the Dock House will provide another opportunity for those that want to experience waterfront dining in an open air setting. The Kent Narrows is unique in the number of waterfront restaurants in one area and offering one more option only increases the County’s ability to attract visitors to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor opportunities in Queen Anne’s.”
Schulz thanked Tinelli and the county commissioners for their continued support.
“We’re excited to have this addition to Kent Narrows and providing additional jobs here,” Schulz said. “It will be a great asset for Kent Narrows.”
The Dock House Restaurant is hiring for all positions. To apply, email a resume to info@dockhouserestaurant.com.
