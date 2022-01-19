DENTON — The Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association announces that Bob Breeding General Contractors LLC, headquartered in Denton, and serving Maryland, Delaware and Northern Virginia, is the second metal building assembler based in Maryland to obtain the prestigious AC478 accreditation administered by the International Accreditation Service. AC478, Accreditation for Metal Building Assemblers Inspection, is a standard to recognize metal building assemblers committed to excellence.
Achieving this accreditation demonstrates that Bob Breeding General Contractors has the personnel, the organizational skills, vast experience, knowledge, management procedures and commitment to assemble the metal building in accordance with code, specifications, costs and deadlines. Some of the requirements for this accreditation include documented management systems, rigorous safety training, quality managers, OSHA training, documented safety plans, site-specific plans and other documents.
“Metal building contractors that join MBCEA set themselves apart for the competition. Those who achieve IAS AC478 accreditation set themselves further apart by committing to an unparalleled level of safety and quality,” said Art Hance, MBCEA president, while acknowledging the company’s achievement. “We congratulate the team at Bob Breeding General Contractors on this significant achievement and recognize them not only as a leader in their geographic area but in the industry overall.”
When he first heard about AC478 several years ago, Chris Breeding, president and owner of Bob Breeding General Contractors, said he quickly realized this was the wave of the future for the pre-engineered metal building industry.
“It was easy to see the writing on the wall, based on the level of effort from the MBCEA to promote AC478, that we had better embrace this new accreditation program if we wanted to excel in this industry moving forward,” Breeding said. “While we initially thought this was just another burdensome task to complete, we began to realize that many of the problems we faced in our company’s day-to-day operations would actually be addressed when we implemented the changes that AC478 would require. Now, after having gone through the process, I’m looking forward to being a leader in quality, safety and planning in the metal building industry. I’m also excited about the direction we are going as I think about the next generation that I will be leaving the company to one day.”
For more information about the IAS AC478 accreditation program visit www.mbcea.org. For more information about Bob Breeding General Contractors, visit www.bobbreeding.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.