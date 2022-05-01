Book promoted to vice president of Easton Velocity

EASTON — Easton Utilities announces the promotion of Ted L. Book to vice president of Easton Velocity, the division providing internet, cable television, phone and advanced network services to over 8,700 customers.
“Ted is a driven and dedicated leader with a wealth of experience and technical knowledge making him a great asset to our organization,” stated Hugh E. Grunden, president and CEO of Easton Utilities.
Book started his career with Easton Utilities in 1997, and over the years has led the distribution, installation, service and maintenance to successfully deliver Easton Velocity services. He was a key contributor to the development and delivery of internet service to Easton back in 1998. He is also responsible for the continuous improvement of the systems by managing multiple facility and technology upgrades. In addition, he oversees network engineering, network operations, and technical support for Easton Velocity.
Book has been instrumental in planning the system design and strategy for Connect Talbot, the rural broadband project aimed at providing broadband access to the unserved residents and businesses in Talbot County. He will be critical to the implementation of this project over the next several years.
“I am fortunate to work with an exceptional team and will be relying on these individuals for their expertise as we carry out this significant project,” said Book.
Book holds a BS in Computer Science from Lynchburg College and an MBA from the University of Maryland University College. He is a 2011 graduate of Shore Leadership and currently serves on the board of Maryland Broadband Cooperative.
He has volunteered with many youth organizations including AWANA, Easton Little League and Talbot County Parks and Recreation. He has previously served on the board at Real Life Chapel and currently volunteers for many outreach programs.
Currently he resides in Easton and enjoys, boating, golfing and spending time with his wife of 31 years and their five adult children and soon to be daughter-in-law.
Easton Utilities is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and telecommunications company operating the electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, cable television, and internet services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area. Easton Velocity, a service of Easton Utilities, is committed to keeping the community connected and current with a variety of service offerings designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.