EASTON — Bountiful Home will host a series of special events throughout November to celebrate the holiday season. The festivities will begin the weekend of Nov. 5-7 with special shopping days to benefit Talbot Hospice. The store will be fully decorated for the holidays, with a bountiful selection of holiday décor and gift ideas.
Saturday, Nov. 6, will be a special “sip and shop” day with complimentary champagne and nibbles. Twenty percent of all sales during the holiday kick-off weekend will be donated to Talbot Hospice. There will also be a raffle for a $500 Bountiful gift card with all proceeds benefiting Talbot Hospice.
Anyone who visits the store may enter a door prize drawing for one of four fabulous and giftable prizes, including an Annie Selke robe, Christmas fragrance set from LAFCO, a box of premium chocolates, and a $100 gift certificate to Bountiful Framing.
On Nov. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., Bountiful will host a trunk show and talk with Sarah Eastman, gemologist and founder of Revival Jewels. Eastman sources estate and antique jewelry from all over the world to curate a collection that is both beautifully made and highly wearable.
Eastman’s talk will highlight the ways in which jewelry is a perfect reflection of the culture, technology, and economy of the time in which it was created. She will also discuss her sourcing process, jewelry trends through history, and will take audience questions.
“Estate jewelry offers incredible value for pieces that are of exceptional quality with a rich history,” said Eastman. “It’s a joy to help people discover just how special estate and antique jewelry really is.”
The trunk show will continue during Bountiful’s regular store hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.
New this year, Bountiful Home will offer personal shopping services from Nov. 4–28. A Bountiful associate will assist customers with choosing the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. Gift wrapping with gold ribbon and a festive accoutrement will also be provided for any gifts purchased at Bountiful.
“We are so excited to offer this new service and just completely take the stress out of holiday shopping,” said Jamie Merida, owner of Bountiful Home. “There are so many supply chain issues and delivery delays with online shopping these days, and it can really take the fun out of the holidays. The personal shopping service gives you the comfort of knowing you’ve found fabulous gifts that you’ll definitely have in time for the holidays, and you don’t even have to wrap them!”
There is no charge for the personal shopping service, but an appointment is required. Appointments can be made by calling the store at 410-819-8666.
Bountiful will also be releasing its annual gift guide via social media in mid-November. The gift guide includes unique items in stock at Bountiful Home at a variety of price points.
Finally, Jamie Merida Interiors, the award-winning interior design studio located within Bountiful Home, will be publishing a new design project that was photographed with traditional Christmas décor. The project will be published in The Cottage Journal and Northern Virginia Magazine and will then be posted at JamieMerida.com.
For more information about holiday events and services available through Bountiful Home, follow @bountifulhomemd on Instagram and Facebook, or call the store at 410-819-8666.
