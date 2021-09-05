EASTON — The Bountiful family of brands is expanding again with the launch of a full-service kitchen and bath design center. Bountiful Kitchens & Baths is a one-stop destination for every aspect of kitchen and bathroom remodeling, including design, cabinetry, countertops, fixtures, flooring, lighting, and more. Bountiful also offers installation, project management and fully custom-built designs.
As part of the expansion, Bountiful has added two key team members to its team of designers: Kevin Kiley and Oras Al-Bakry. Kiley has 18 years of kitchen and bath installation, project management, and design experience.
“This work is in my blood,” Kiley said. “I grew up in my family’s kitchen and bath business and did installations through high school before getting into project management and design.” Kiley will play the lead role in ensuring clients’ kitchens and bathrooms meet all of their functional requirements and that each project is executed smoothly.
Al-Bakry will assist with design, estimating, creating 3D renderings, and coordinating logistics. She has been in the design industry since 2019 and holds a degree in Architecture and Interior Design from Anne Arundel Community College.
Al-Bakry said, “I love being able to show clients what their dream kitchen or bathroom will look like, then helping make that dream become a reality.”
The aesthetic aspect of each design will be supported by interior designers from the company’s award-winning design studio, Jamie Merida Interiors.
“Opening a kitchen and bath design center was a natural next step for us,” said Jamie Merida, owner of Bountiful Home, Bountiful Flooring, and the Jamie Merida Interiors design studio. “Our interior designers have always played a role in kitchen and bath design for our clients. Now we’ve added a phenomenal kitchen and bath designer to our team who brings decades of experience to perfecting and executing all of the functional details.”
The Bountiful kitchen and bath design center will carry top brands of cabinetry, countertops, flooring, fixtures, lighting, and more. Bountiful also has the capability to provide fully custom kitchens and bathrooms, including custom-built cabinetry.
“There are so many important details when it comes to functionality, especially in kitchens,” said Kiley. “Creating a space that’s beautiful is just one half of the equation. It also has to function perfectly for the client’s lifestyle.”
Customers can find the new kitchen and bath design center within Bountiful Flooring at 806 Goldsborough Street in Easton. The design center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments can be made by calling 410-819-8666.
To learn more about all services available from Bountiful and Jamie Merida Interiors, visit jamiemerida.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.