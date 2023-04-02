EASTON — LuAnn Brady, MSPH, has joined University of Maryland Shore Regional Health as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. An accomplished senior health care industry executive, Brady has diverse and established credentials in strategic planning, program development and hospital operations for community hospitals, non-for-profit health systems and academic medical centers.


