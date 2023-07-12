DENTON — Post-pandemic new industrial construction is increasing in Caroline County and builder and developer Chris Breeding has several projects in the works.
Breeding will soon build a 60,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility on more than five acres at 75 Engerman Avenue in the Denton Industrial Park. The park has 16 lots covering 90 acres.
“I’ve got the site plan pretty much done, and I’m working through some financial stuff for the bank,” Breeding said. “We expect to get started (on construction) within the next 30 days.”
He is also in the process of acquiring two more commercial properties in the park at Engerman Avenue and Legion Road and is negotiating with interested occupants.
Chris Breeding, 58, and his son Andrew, 36, are carrying on the business started by Chris’s father, Bob. Founded in 1969, Bob Breeding General Contracting LLC is located on Burrsville Road outside Denton.
Bob Breeding retired about two years ago, and Chris now owns the business while Andrew is the general manager.
“We are very excited to have homegrown industrial development happening,” said Debbie Bowden, director of Caroline County Economic Development. “Any development is welcome, of course, but when it’s a business that’s been around for a long time — and multigenerational — that’s how Caroline County does economic development.”
According to Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism’s website, carolinebusiness.com, “Lots in Denton Industrial Park are fully equipped with water, sewer, utilities and access roads” and can accommodate “a wide range of light manufacturing, warehouse, service and office users.”
Breeding said building activity has increased in the past few years, and new businesses added to nearby Denton Plaza are helping fuel development.
“I’m glad they have the business in there, and that’s just great,” Breeding said. “It looks like they’re doing well because every time we go in there, it’s hard to (find a parking space).”
Breeding said his development business, Millcreek Properties LLC, “plus a group that I’m with, has bought about 100 acres of industrial land in Federalsburg that we’re going to develop for industrial property.”
The acreage is the site of the property AquaCon had acquired for a salmon farm. AquaCon withdrew its application for a discharge permit in October 2022. The property is located next to the Frank M. Adams Industrial Park, Breeding said.
“We have some prospects,” Breeding said. “It’s basically going to be designed for tenants who are looking to do warehousing and distribution.”
“We’re very excited to see the development in both Denton and Federalsburg,” Bowden said.
Chris Breeding is currently building a new facility for MillerMetal Fabrication on Newton Road in Bridgeville, Delaware.
“That’s a pretty big project we’re just starting to wrap up,” he said. “We have a lot of different work going on, (and) we’re kind of spread out.”
