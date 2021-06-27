EASTON — Shore United Bank congratulate Dawn Brode on 25 years of service.
Brode began her career with the bank in June 1996 as a sales associate in Cambridge. Since that time, she has held other positions with the bank as assistant branch manager and branch manager.
Currently, Brode is a vice president, Consumer Mortgage Loan Underwriter at the bank’s Credit Administration Department in Easton, where she is responsible for reviewing loan requests from borrowers and completing the underwriting responsibilities to adhere to our bank policies and guidelines.
Brode holds a bachelor’s degree in market management from Goldey-Beacom College. She also graduated from the Maryland Bankers School and Shore Leadership and has a general banking diploma from the American Institute of Banking.
In her free time, Brode volunteers with various organizations to help support local community initiatives.
“Dawn’s branch management experience and knowledge is a significant asset to our team,” says Charlie Rich, senior vice president and Chief Credit Officer.
