BSC Group LLC welcomes third- and fourth-year Salisbury University accounting majors as interns each tax season. Many former interns are offered full-time positions after graduation and have become part of the firm’s leadership team. Shown are current and former interns: Kellsey Rogall, Harvee Kaur, Teri Simmons, Erik Temp and Brady Gallagher.
EASTON — BSC Group LLC, a leading Eastern Shore accounting firm, partners with Salisbury University to mentor college interns each year during tax season. Interns are third and fourth-year accounting majors and work side by side with the BSC Group team to organize data and prepare tax returns for individuals, businesses and trusts. After the internship concludes, many interns are hired to full-time positions and come back to the firm after graduation.
“Our team is incredibly proud of our internship program and partnership with Salisbury University,” said Deborah Walsworth, BSC Group managing partner. “We have been fortunate to work with some incredible interns, and we put them to work and give them a realistic preview of what their future as an accountant will look like. It is also important to us to retain local talent and show young professionals that they can stay on the Eastern Shore and thrive professionally while enjoying all the benefits of our wonderful community.”
BSC Group also introduces interns to their firm culture that rewards hard work while also supporting and encouraging work-life balance in a demanding field.
BSC Group’s internship program began in the 1970s when Scott Beatty, a former partner and son of a founding partner, worked for the firm while a student at Salisbury University. Over the years, the firm has welcomed more than 25 interns, and past Salisbury interns now hold leadership positions in the firm and are mentoring the next generation.
Current partner, Teri Simmons, is a former Salisbury University intern and began her BSC Group journey in 2005.
“Salisbury’s program is tough, and you come out of the accounting program knowing that this is what you want to do,” said Simmons. After starting her internship with BSC Group, Teri said she felt that she “could learn a lot and grow a lot” in a place “where (she) wanted to be geographically in the long run.”
When asked how she handled being a student while working as an intern, Simmons said that while it was difficult, “leadership was always very supportive and helpful and (she) was always told that school came first.” Simmons has been with the firm for 17 years and said, “it’s been an amazing journey from an unsure intern to where I am now.”
BSC Group has two other Salisbury University graduates currently on staff, manager Kellsey Rogall and associate Harvee Kaur.
“I knew I wanted to go into public accounting after graduating but wanted to stay on the Eastern Shore where I was born and raised,” said Rogall.
She worked as an intern during tax season in her senior year, gaining college credit as well as the experience of working in public accounting during the busy season. She was offered a full-time position after graduating in 2015 and then obtained her CPA license in 2017 with the support of management at BSC. She has now been with the firm for seven years.
As a college senior, Kaur was instantly interested in BSC Group because it was a local firm. After starting as an intern, she was offered a full-time position after two months. She has now been with the BSC Group for a year.
“My experience at BSC has been amazing. The growth of each employee is very important to the management team,” said Kaur. “With my knowledge from Salisbury University and support from our team, I continue to accelerate my career by focusing on getting a CPA license.”
In January of 2023, the next group of interns will join the team as associates following December graduation. Brady Gallagher and Erik Temp are both Eastern Shore natives and are excited to start their career at home.
Gallagher grew up in Queenstown and decided to stay with BSC Group because he found his passion working with other team members and clients to reach their goals.
“BSC Group plays a major role in assisting local small businesses. I felt that joining their team was the perfect way to use my skills to help others be successful,” said Gallagher.
Temp found BSC Group attractive because “the foundation of any business in a small town is built on relationships within the community, and BSC thrives in that context. From the top down, BSC is full of genuine, trusting, and determined individuals who make the operation go round, and I’m glad to be a part of it!”
The selection process for 2023 interns begins in September of 2022. Interested students should contact Debbie Walsworth for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.