Interms

BSC Group LLC welcomes third- and fourth-year Salisbury University accounting majors as interns each tax season. Many former interns are offered full-time positions after graduation and have become part of the firm’s leadership team. Shown are current and former interns: Kellsey Rogall, Harvee Kaur, Teri Simmons, Erik Temp and Brady Gallagher.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — BSC Group LLC, a leading Eastern Shore accounting firm, partners with Salisbury University to mentor college interns each year during tax season. Interns are third and fourth-year accounting majors and work side by side with the BSC Group team to organize data and prepare tax returns for individuals, businesses and trusts. After the internship concludes, many interns are hired to full-time positions and come back to the firm after graduation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.