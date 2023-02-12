EASTON — BSC Group LLC, a leading Eastern Shore accounting firm, is proud to welcome new team members, Deazha Williams-Newman, Erik Temp, Brady Gallagher and Lidiya Bridges. They each began their new positions in January.
“Deaza, Erik, Brady and Lidiya are tremendous additions to our team,” said Debbie Walsworth, managing partner. “As a local firm, our goal is to recruit and retain local talent to expand our capacity to better serve our clients across the Shore. I am confident that they will make great contributions both to our firm and our community.”
Deazha Williams-Newman, associate, received her undergraduate degree from Washington College in Chestertown and went on to receive her Master of Science in Accounting degree from Wilmington University in New Castle, Delaware. She is continuing her accounting career after working in private industry and for a Salisbury-based accounting firm.
Erik Temp, associate, is an Eastern Shore native who attended Salisbury University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree in December. He assumed a full-time position with BSC Group after completing an internship with the firm during the 2022 tax season.
Brady Gallagher, associate, who grew up in Queenstown, is also an alumnus of BSC Group’s 2022 internship program. He graduated with his accounting degree from Salisbury University in December and assumed his full-time role in January. He also holds an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from Anne Arundel Community College.
Lidiya Bridges, senior associate, is a seasoned accounting professional having started at another local accounting firm as an office manager. She went on to earn her CPA license and has transitioned into the accountant’s role, including working for Taxes for Expats, who specializes in advising clients with international income.
