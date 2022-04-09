EASTON — BSC Group, LLC, a leading Eastern Shore accounting firm, proudly announces new partners, Brandon K. Angell, Teri K. Simmons and Andrew T. Walsworth. The three long-time managers have a combined 40 years at the firm and are known throughout the region for their dedication to their clients and the community they serve.
“Brandon, Teri and Andrew are a shining example of our dedication to our profession, our clients, and our community as well as our commitment to making our firm a great place to work where young professionals can learn, grow and thrive for the long-term,” said owner and managing partner, Debbie Walsworth. “They truly are leaders in our field and their diverse expertise helps us meet the unique accounting needs of individuals, families and businesses on the Eastern Shore.”
Brandon K. Angell, CPA, has more than 20 years of accounting experience, with a specialization in small business and personal accounting, taxation and outsourced CFO services. He is a graduate of Wilmington University. Angell serves the community as the board chair of Compass Hospice and a board member of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. He resides in Cordova with his wife, Susan and children, Nicholas and Lily.
Teri K. Simmons, CPA, has been with BSC Group and its predecessors for more than 15 years and has worked in a variety of areas, such as audit and taxation with both business and individual clients. She earned her Master’s in Taxation from the University of Baltimore and completed her undergraduate degree from Salisbury University. Simmons upholds BSC Group’s spirit of volunteerism in her leadership roles with Tidewater Rotary, Junior Achievement, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and the Talbot County Paramedic Foundation. She lives in Preston with her husband, Brad, and daughter, Olivia.
Andrew T. Walsworth, CPA, is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional in addition to being a licensed CPA. A graduate of James Madison University, he specializes in taxation and works with a variety of business and individual clients. Walsworth is the treasurer of the Rotary Club of Easton and Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers. He lives in Easton with his wife, Courtney.
This partnership announcement is part of the latest chapter for BSC Group LCC, which has provided accounting and financial services to the Eastern Shore since the late 1970s, first as Beatty Satchell & Co., and later as part of CBIZ, a national accounting practice, from 1997 – 2020.
In 2020, the firm made the decision to return to its roots as a regional, public accounting firm, and it was bought by Debbie Walsworth that August. The firm assumed the name, BSC Group LLC — a nod to the legacy of Beatty Satchell & Co., and the commitment to clients and the community that has been the hallmark of the firm since its founding.
Since August 2020, BSC Group has completed a strategic planning and branding process and moved to new, more client-friendly office space at 114 Bay Street in Easton.
To learn more, visit www.bscgroupllc.com or call 410-822-6950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.