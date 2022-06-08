DENTON — More than 130 business owners, employees and officials from three counties met for the Caroline Economic Symposium in Denton on Thursday, June 2. The half-day symposium featured in-depth analysis of the economy’s shifts during the pandemic. Speakers discussed COVID-19 and how it affected the area from the supply chain to the households. Tips for economic resiliency after the pandemic were discussed for broadband industries to real estate and for banking.
Dr. Derek Simmons, guest speaker and superintendent of Caroline CountyPublic Schools, addressed the need for workers at area businesses and needs of young employees.
“In order to be contributing members of society, students must take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to them at the time of graduation, to take jobs that are available now,” Simmons said.
The objective of the symposium was to focus on a high-level review of the economic state of the country, the region and the Eastern Shore. The attendees were able to hear from industry leaders on solutions, ideas and possible transformations for the current conditions and strategies. The symposium also featured an Economic Resiliency Toolkit, a resource that gives decision makers information to understand long-term economic trends and anticipate challenges.
Caroline Economic Development Director Debbie Bowden said the symposium addressed top issues in the local business community.
“We decided to put on this symposium to bring high level information to the business community for Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties. Businesses have a lot that they’re dealing with now. We wanted to connect them with access to experts on the economy,” Bowden said.
The symposium was an excellent networking opportunity as well for businesses to support each other during uncertain times.
“With pressure from inflation, supply chain issues, labor market participation at decade lows, all are indicators that we are headed for another recession,” Bowden said.
“The networking part of today was an important part. Some of these hosts have not had a chance to see other people in person, and we’re a small, tight knit community, so offering them a chance to network was also important to us.”
