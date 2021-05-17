BALTIMORE — Gov. Larry Hogan and state officials unveiled $48 million in upgrades at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday, May 17.
The improvements are on Concourse A, which is home to Southwest Airlines. They include a 55,000 square-foot extension with five new gates as well as new jet bridges and three new food and retail spots.
“BWI Marshall Airport serves as a critical engine for economic development and job creation,” Hogan said. “Our investment at BWI supports Maryland tourism and trade. As the state and the travel industry continue to recover, I want to thank our dedicated airport employees who have worked so hard to provide healthy, safe travel for our passengers.”
The state-owned airport is hoping for a bounce back from the travel and tourism downturns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.