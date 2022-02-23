FEDERALSBURG — The Let’s Brunch Cafe is bringing down home classics to downtown Federalsburg. Their signature dish involves Apple Jacks, Captain Crunch or Fruity Pebbles cereal embedded inside pancakes and poured on top to boot. Slather that in butter and syrup and the picture of what the cafe offers begins to get clear. That is in the “specialty” section of the menu.
There are some country classics too — like cream chipped beef, biscuits and sausage gravy and grilled beef liver. Comfort food abounds on the extensive menu — grilled reuben, fried chicken and cheese steaks. Although the cafe is not a franchise, it feels like Howard Johnson’s of old. With well over 50 menu items to choose from, there is something for everyone.
The new cafe is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week at its 108 East Central Avenue location, which has river front on the Marshyhope Creek. It is open 365 days a year.
Rikki Vaughn is the energy behind this effort, and energy is what defines this dynamic mover and shaker. He has two other other restaurants of this concept. Not only does he own over 10 franchises, with names like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Checkers, but he is working on his PhD. He even ran for mayor of Baltimore but suspended his campaign. Now is a better moment for his political aspirations so he is running for delegate in his district in Baltimore. He sees opportunity in all directions and is not resting on his laurels. He lives in Baltimore County, but is always searching for opportunity, restlessly pelagic.
“This actually makes 148 restaurants for us. The majority are franchises. Dunkin Donuts is our largest portfolio. Marco’s Pizza, Checkers, Subway, Sonic. I also have independent locations like Let’s Brunch Cafe and Light Street Cafe. We also have Snake Eyes Steak and Seafood in South Dakota,” said Vaughn.
He also has a fleet of food trucks on college campuses like Coppin State University and Morgan State — and one food truck at the Social Security Administration and one at The Court House on Wabash in Baltimore City.
“Two of my favorite restaurants happen to be IHOP and TGI Friday. When I travel around I have got to go to IHOP for some pancakes and TGI Fridays for some wings. She (his fiancée and business partner Candace Green) said we can’t go all over the country to get you one meal. So Let’s Have Brunch was created from having a hometown feeling with both concepts kind of merged together. You can be creative. Something the IHOP doesn’t sell is the Fruity Pebble pancakes or Fruity Pebble waffles. We have a bunch of kids between us; they love Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch,” he said.
As for his political aspirations, Vaughn said he is “Democrat, but my campaign is a little unique. I’ve always campaigned on change, but not really about party affiliation, but what is right for people. Whether it is business or politics you have to get everyone to the table. If you are not open to listening to your customers for transparent feedback for positive or some criticism, then you can not build your business.”
He started out at McDonald’s. Not as an MBA, but at the bottom of the food chain. He hustled his way up to store manager at 18 and district manager at 20 and vice president at 25, until he could get a franchise. Interestingly his first franchise was not with McDonald’s. His first franchise was a Checkers in West Palm Beach in Florida in 2005.
“Our story is that we were both homeless. She was living out of a car, and I was living in an abandoned apartment. Once we got on our feet, we wanted to give back. When you have an independent concept there really are no politics. If you see something you can just do it. For example, at our Myrtle Beach location, a customer said we should offer liver. Now it is one of our number one sellers with onions and bacon bits,” he said.
He said he even got a customer’s favorite recipe.
“I went from being a high school drop out to GED to magna cum laude at Hampton University. On to MBA and working on my PhD in public policy administration at Walden University. I am going through my dissertation right now. You can make time if you truly have a passion for something. And this is what we have a passion for — being business owners and entrepreneurs,” he said.
They also own a series of day care centers, which are Green’s.
Let’s Have Brunch will serve beer, wine and liquor. So say you want to have a mimosa at brunch or you want to share a pitcher of suds and watch the game. The flat screen awaits.
The town has welcomed this new addition. Vaughn said he relies on the Town of Federalsburg “180%.”
“The mayor, the city council and the city managers have been huge supporters. They have helped us get the word out and have more visibility,” Vaughn said.
“We always say ‘we,’ because we would not be be in a position if we didn’t have local support, and if we didn’t have great staff, which is from the community. We pride ourselves on hiring from the community. We have 13 on staff and of that 11 are from Federalsburg,” he said.
They mixed Green’s and Vaughn’s portfolios into one big entity.
“When we met I was the restaurant guy and she was the day care lady, and we merged our businesses into a Vaughn Cooperation and Companies,” he said.
Some customer’s walked in and were welcomed to a booth.
“We ordered this cream chip beef. We heard about this place through Facebook. We were going to Seaford to Smith’s Cafe, because no place around here has breakfast,” said Bryan Grant. He lives about a mile outside of Federalsburg.
“They have got the bar too. There is no bar in this town anymore, so that is good. Watch a little sports come here and get a pizza. Drink a beer,” said Grant.
