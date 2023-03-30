EASTON — A local engineering firm announced new leadership earlier this year, as Sean Callahan took over as company president of Lane Engineering.
Timothy Glass, P.E. was named vice president of the 37-year-old Mid-Shore based survey and civil engineering firm.
Barry Griffith had served as Lane’s Company President since 2011 when company founder Thomas D. Lane retired.
“Its time for me to step back and for Sean and Tim to take the wheel”, says Griffith who will remain a partner and board member of the company.
Other partners include Jefferson Hubbard, RPLS; Matthew Lane, RLS; and Brett Ewing, AICP.
Callahan began work at Lane Engineering in 1994 and became a partner in 1999. He previously served as vice president under Barry Griffith. He has managed all aspects of the company’s operations and services throughout his long career.
“It will be business as usual for all our valued clients. Barry and the other partners will continue to work together with me and our dedicated staff to provide the expert and professional services that our clients have come to expect from Lane Engineering,” Callahan said.
Callahan was raised in Talbot County where he resides with his wife Laura “Lump” and son’s Leo and Harry. He is very active in the community, enjoys competitive sailing as a member of the Tred Avon Yacht Club and is an avid outdoorsman.
Lane Engineering was established in 1986 as Rauch, Walls, and Lane Inc. and has grown to employ more than 30 people.
The staff includes registered civil engineers, planners, landscape architects, registered property line surveyors, environmental planners, CAD technicians and other technical support staff.
Lane has offices in Easton, Cambridge and Centreville and offers services including residential and commercial land planning, engineering design, landscape design, environmental services, land surveying and construction management services.
