CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council voted unanimously June 12 to table approving a bid to demolish the city-owned property at 601 Chesapeake Court, site of the former Club Dujour.
Concerns over limited public comments about the future of the property, as well as a perception that city officials had already decided to knock down the building prompted the council to table the agenda item indefinitely.
The nearly 45-minute discussion at the Council Chambers on Gay Street reviewed the three-page recommendation by Planning Director Pat Escher and her staff.
At the conclusion of the discussion, Council President Sputty Cephas’ motion was adopted to postpone demolition of the building as other ideas are considered.
The city bought the property Sept. 30, 2022, for $537,500, a cost defrayed by state grants totaling $523,000. A month later, the city hosted a listening session at the Elks Club on Pine Street.
At that Oct. 27 meeting, “a staff member … made the unfortunate statement that any project at 601 Chesapeake Court had to be housing” because “the bulk of the grant funding for the acquisition of 601 Chesapeake Court was from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development,” according to Escher’s report.
“This was inaccurate and unfortunate,” the report stated. “It made some participants upset because it gave the impression that the City was asking for resident input but had already made up its mind on what would happen with the property.”
Escher further stated in the report that she apologized and took responsibility for the mistake at the Feb. 9 follow-up meeting.
“The city really did want public input and took steps between October and February to explore alternative reuses of 601 Chesapeake,” the report stated. “This included showing the facility to Chesapeake College for possible job training use. No viable alternative use for the former bar has been found, and a rehabilitation estimate for the existing structure is $1.8 million.”
The Planning and Zoning Division then proposed building affordable workforce housing to complement the Home Ownership Works project on property across the street from the former Club Dujour.
Commissioner Lajan Cephas asked why the building couldn’t be reconstructed or rebuilt. She later explained that she and many residents in Ward 2 had fond memories of the former and older Streeter’s Club in the same building.
“I just think we need to be consistent,” she said. “I believe every building — if there’s a group of people that collectively says, ‘This has value to me’ — we should be respectful … even if we don’t have a vision. There’s no vision for the Hearn Building, (and) it’s still here.”
City Manager Tom Carroll said he thought there were “three primary challenges with the building” — the estimated $1.8 million cost of modernizing it, no interest by other entities in taking over the structure, and “greater opportunity for real workforce affordable housing where people can build financial equity, where we can do something meaningful and lasting to drive home ownership in a neighborhood that desperately needs that.”
Commissioner Sputty Cephas asked whether repurposing the building as a community center was an option. Carroll said that, in addition to the upfront capital costs of renovating the building, operating and ongoing enterprise would be “the challenge.”
Carroll cited as an example the “struggles around the corner at the Empowerment Center, with them developing operating revenue from programs,” as well as the relatively close proximity of the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA.
Carroll added that, if the city were to renovate the former Club Dujour building, the process would take over a year to complete, even if a funds were available.
Commissioner Brian Roche suggested mixed use zoning with both commercial and residential use in the residential-zoned area. Escher suggested a zoning overlay might address that possibility.
Carroll addressed the “missed opportunity” in communicating the city and state’s concerns and plans.
“If I could turn back time and go back to that October meeting and start all over, I probably would have (said), ‘We the city bought this property in partnership with the state, and the state really underwrote the acquisition of this project, because we think that the Club Dujour was an impediment to the neighborhood’s revitalization. I certainly know the police department would confirm that a great deal of their time and energy was spent patrolling that area, particularly when the bar was letting out. There were violent crimes that have been committed at or near … the nightclub.”
However, Carroll said the proposal should have been followed by, “but if you have better ideas or other ideas, let’s talk about it.”
The commissioners opened the floor for public comment about the future of the building.
Lashon Foster of Cambridge said she “could go on both sides of the fence.”
“My nephew was killed very close to that particular building,” she said. “But there have been murders all over the city of Cambridge, and we don’t go knocking down every building in every neighborhood.”
“We really need to look at what the people want,” Foster said. “There’s a lot of historical memories there for us, and it means more to us for someone else to come in and decide for us how they would like to see what we want in our neighborhood. That’s not how it works.”
“That is the neighborhood that a lot of people have grown up in,” she said. “They don’t have the degree to give you a plan, but they can give you an idea; that idea should be listened to. I don’t feel that we should knock that building down. We have a lot of children. If you don’t want to have another club, you don’t have to have another club, but there should be something there in that building that signifies the value of the people that live in that neighborhood.”
Theresa Stafford of Cambridge said she believed the building has a purpose. However, if the city planned to demolish the building, she hoped they would also address “those slumlord houses along that corridor.”
“So when you’re planning a demolition, also have a plan on how you’re going to address the rest of that neighborhood,” she said.
With the close of public comments, the commissioners discussed how to proceed.
The comments that there are grants and funds available is absolutely true, but you do have to have a plan,” newly sworn Commissioner Laurel Atkiss said. “You have to have a solid plan with projections. I just did this for my own business, and it takes a lot of energy to present something sustainable, and something Cambridge really needs to learn about from our past is sustainability.”
“I think if council is willing to table this, that’s absolutely fine,” Carroll said. I do think Mr. Harrington raises a point that we may have to refresh these bids. We will have to communicate with the state of Maryland DHCD that provided these grants and make sure that they don’t have any expectations or clawbacks if we take a different (tack) with this approach.”
“I very much agree with the goal of reestablishing trust with the neighborhood,” he said. “I think trust was already low and our handling of that meeting was completely subpar, and I take full responsibility for that. And so, if hitting pause allows us a chance to refresh and reengage, I’m all for it.”
