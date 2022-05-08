CAMBRIDGE — The group tasked with developing the city’s waterfront voted Thursday, April 28, to select Cambridge Harbor as the brand name for the project.
Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. also voted at the board meeting to adopt the brand’s tagline, “Lured by the water, kept by the heritage.”
The selection of the brand name and tagline marks the beginning of a new chapter for the large waterfront development, one that will include the demolition of the former hospital building and Governor’s Hall, work expected to be completed in the first months of 2023 at an estimated cost of over $4 million.
Cambridge Harbor will not supersede the name Sailwinds Park, but will instead encompass the entire 35 development envelope.
“The open access public area already in existence and known as Sailwinds Park is the heart of the waterfront property,” said CWDI Executive Director Matt Leonard. “CWDI is committed to improving, fully activating and maintaining that space.”
The vote of the CWDI Board ends a year-long process led by a local working group, which included a public branding workshop on April 7, managed BCT Design Group’s Studio Director of Branding and Graphics Brennan Murray.
The three possible names for Cambridge’s waterfront were unveiled at the meeting to a crowd of hundreds. Cambridge Harbor, Waterfront Cambridge and Port Cambridge were the three branding options developed by a naming committee appointed by CWDI and BCT.
“Authentic developments depend on various methods of communication with the community. Open knowledge sharing sessions, direct-response surveys, in-person public workshops, and diverse focus groups are all tools we have used to have a conversation with Cambridge as a community,” said Murray in a statement released by CWDI. “We continued to uncover during our work sessions that there were two things that draw people to this place, water and heritage. Many comments from the public workshop confirmed that the community appreciated the sensitivity around the site’s naming and felt the process reflected Cambridge’s unique historical, cultural and ecological position.”
“Having an effective place name — a brand with which people can identify — helps us distinguish and promote the site,” said Leonard. “It sets the tone for those who will help us develop it and for the community and visitors who will enjoy it for generations to come.”
CWDI and BCT will now begin the process of building out branding and marketing collaterals based on the Cambridge Harbor name, including logos, signage, style guides and merchandise. CWDI will make additional announcements as these are completed.
A survey about the project can be completed online at: bctdesigngroup.com/cambridge until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
For more information about CWDI and the waterfront development project, please contact Matt Leonard at matt.leonard@cwdimd.org.
