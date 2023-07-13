CAMBRIDGE — Radio station WHCP will reach more Mid-Shore ears beginning Saturday.
The community radio station that began in 2015 has upgraded its signal and received a license to become an FM station that will carry local and national programming. Station founder and manager Mike Starling said WHCP-FM will reach a wider audience.
“Our acronym, WHCP, stands for ‘We help the Chesapeake prosper.’ When we started out, it stood for, ‘We help Cambridge prosper,’” Starling said. “Now it’s more broadly the Chesapeake region.”
The new 91.7 FM will offer more than 80% of locally produced content, according to an announcement on its website.
“The local programming is an awesome lineup of people that are experts in their beloved genre of music,” Starling said.
One of those experts, Starling said, is Dr. Donna, who has been on the blues circuit for decades. Her show is called “Lady Spins the Blues.”
“She’s deeply passionate about it and her infectious enthusiasm carries through on the air, so whether you’re a blues fan or not, we’ve found that people love her show,” Starling said.
As an NPR member station, WHCP-FM will carry NPR’s flagship programs “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
It will also carry other national programs including “This American Life,” “Big Picture Science” and “Folk Alley.”
“There’s quite an eclectic lineup of programming across the whole broadcast schedule,” Starling said.
Along with traditional broadcast, listeners can hear WHCP-FM by streaming it on whcp.org or using the WHCP app. Starling said it will also be available on TuneIn. A reading service for the blind and visually impaired will also be available.
On Saturday, the station will have a launch party in both Cambridge and Easton.
“It’s a launch party too big for a single city,” Starling said.
Free, live concerts will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open to everyone.
In Cambridge, WHCP’s flagship studios, located at 516 Race Street, will host six music acts. In Easton, another six music acts will play at the Rise Up pavilion on Dover Road.
Both events will be recorded live on the radio station.
“All day long (the station) is going to be tossing back and forth between locations,” Starling said. “People will get a chance to come by, pick up a bumper sticker, sign up for a membership, meet their favorite show host and check out the station (and) what it’s all about on the new 91.7 FM.”
Starling said the station will fill the need for a reliable signal for NPR.
“With us having this bigger signal here, it should be a good, reliable station for people to put on their presets to listen to NPR and our other fine programming without any atmospherics to interrupt it,” he said.
Starling gave three reasons why people should tune into 91.7 FM.
“To be informed, educated and entertained,” he said.
