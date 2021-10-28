EASTON — The cancer program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has welcomed three new physicians specializing in medical oncology and hematology, following the recent retirement of Mary DeShields, MD, medical director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Oncology.
The new providers are Benjamin Bridges, MD, Adam Goldrich, MD, and David Weng, MD, PhD. They are members of Maryland Oncology Hematology, an independent practice that provides access to integrated, evidence-based cancer care and clinical research throughout the communities of Maryland.
“We are very pleased to welcome Maryland Oncology Hematology providers to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health,” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, medical director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group. “Dr. Bridges, Dr. Goldrich and Dr. Weng have outstanding credentials and play key roles in our Cancer Program’s continued commitment to providing a full range of services on-site, including chemotherapy, clinical trials and support services, and also access to the latest evidence-based treatments, technology, and clinical trials.”
Bridges earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee and completed a Residency in Internal Medicine from University of Maryland Medical Center and a Fellowship in Medical Oncology at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Marlene & Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was awarded the National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program Platinum Certificate of Excellence and is active in clinical research, publishing research articles in numerous peer-reviewed journals. His specialties include gastrointestinal oncology and pancreatic, prostate, genitourinary lung and thoracic cancers.
After earning his medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, Goldrich served as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at Kings County Hospital, State University of New York Health Science Center. He also completed a Fellowship in Oncology/Hematology at Temple University Hospital’s Fox Chase Cancer Center. Goldrich’s research interests include the use of immunotherapy with special attention to comprehensive genomic tumor profiling and targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. His clinical focus includes bladder, breast, colorectal, esophageal, kidney, liver, lung, head and neck, pancreatic and stomach cancers as well as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.
Weng earned his medical degree from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed a Residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital, followed by a Fellowship in Medical Oncology at the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute. An investigator in more than 40 oncology studies, he has published scores of articles and abstracts in the fields of cancer biology, immunology and clinical trials. Dr. Weng has been honored with two awards from Vitals Consumer Services and serves on the Board of Directors for Hospice of the Chesapeake. He specializes in breast, lung and thoracic cancers and in gastrointestinal oncology, lymphoma and chronic leukemia and multiple myeloma.
Bridges, Goldrich and Weng see patients at UM Shore Medical Group – Oncology located at 509 Idlewild Avenue in Easton. To schedule an appointment, call 410-819-3332.
