Excalibur Demolition’s John Johnson, left, with Excalibur Demolition owner Rick Townsend, right, as seen cutting pole bollards as a subcontractor with Cardinal Construction of Easton. Cardinal Construction recently received construction management and commercial demolition certifications from the Maryland Department of Transportation as part of the construction management company’s expanded MBE/DBE/SBE services.
Demolition work is underway on a commercial construction site with Cardinal Construction of Easton providing construction management and commercial demolition services as part of the LLC’s new MBE/DBE/SBE service designations.
Excalibur Demolition’s John Johnson, left, with Excalibur Demolition owner Rick Townsend, right, as seen cutting pole bollards as a subcontractor with Cardinal Construction of Easton. Cardinal Construction recently received construction management and commercial demolition certifications from the Maryland Department of Transportation as part of the construction management company’s expanded MBE/DBE/SBE services.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Demolition work is underway on a commercial construction site with Cardinal Construction of Easton providing construction management and commercial demolition services as part of the LLC’s new MBE/DBE/SBE service designations.
EASTON — Cardinal Construction LLC of Easton recently received certifications for construction management and commercial demolition from the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland’s official certification agency for the Minority Business Enterprise Program, the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program, and Small Business Enterprise Program.
Cardinal Construction was recommended for approval for MBE/DBE/SBE expansion of services on March 22, 2023, with the process beginning in August 2022.
New certifications include commercial and institutional building construction and management, and site preparation services including concrete breaking and cutting for demolition, demolition contractor, and demolition, building and structure.
“Cardinal Construction is deeply invested in the commercial sector of construction,” said Cardinal Construction owner and President Lonnelle Green. “Cardinal is strategically aligning with larger firms by providing services in underserved segments such as demolition and construction management, now with the benefit of assisting firms with minority participation goals.”
Green said Cardinal Construction’s primary goal with the service expansion is to add value to trade partners and clients. Cardinal is also MDOT-certified as residential remodelers, poured concrete and structure contractors, and structural steel and precast concrete contractors.
Cardinal Construction LLC was founded in 2020 and is a 100% minority-owned construction firm based on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The firm’s level of expertise collectively extends beyond 50 years in commercial and residential construction and is licensed, insured and bonded in both Maryland and Delaware.
“Cardinal Construction is the only black-owned commercial general contractor with MBE/DBE/SBE certifications on Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” said Green.
Cardinal’s social responsibility initiatives include serving as a community partner and chair of Operation Christmas Spirit and a team sponsor for Tred Avon Youth Soccer. Memberships include the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.