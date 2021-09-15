DENTON — The heart of a community’s economy are the small businesses. The owners, employees, patrons and customers are connected through more than a financial transaction, and in Caroline County that fact is particularly true, the county commissioners’ office said in a news release Monday, Sept. 13, the start of National Small Business Week.
Almost all businesses in the county are technically defined as “small,” by revenue or employment size. But no matter what product or service a Caroline county business provides, it is part of a community, they said.
This week, Caroline County Commissioners acknowledge and recognize the hard-working men and women who have the businesses that built the foundation of the county’s economy.
“We celebrate their accomplishments, whether it is a business that started 55 years ago by a young man fresh out of the service, or a new business startup by a woman who is embarking in a second career. We celebrate the hair stylist and restaurant owners, the landscapers and accountants, the nurse practitioners, and the convenience store operators,” the commissioners said in the news release.
Starting and running a business is not easy. It takes courage to put one’s money and time into a venture that has a risk of failure. The leadership in Caroline County government said the dedication to improving oneself and community is evident in the small businesses in the county.
