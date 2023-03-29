RIDGELY — Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism invites the public to the 2023 Caroline Economic Symposium, a high-level review of the economy at a local, national and global level featuring an expert group of industry leaders from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 6, at the North Caroline High School Auditorium in Ridgely.
Dr. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, will be returning as the keynote speaker, offering an insightful analysis of recent economic trends and transformations.
The symposium also will include an update on Choptank Fiber’s broadband progress with Tim McGaha, vice president of technical services for Choptank Electric Cooperative and vice president of operations for Choptank Fiber, and two presentations on youth workforce programs by Eric Cook, CTE teacher specialist and youth apprenticeship coordinator for Caroline County Public Schools, and Morgan Cox, event and communications specialist for the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education.
Following a short break, the program will then continue with two featured insights moderated by Debbie Bowden, director of Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism. Melissa Quirk, president and CEO of Provident State Bank, will join Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day for the first moderated discussion. The second will feature Jessica Tuel, director of behavioral health for the Maryland Health Department, and Courtney Stewart, director of human resources for Tri-Gas & Oil.
The symposium will also feature special remarks by Frank Bartz, Caroline County Commissioner; Dr. Derek Simmons, superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools; and Dan Schneckenburger, executive director of Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board.
“We are so excited about this year’s speakers and the wealth of knowledge they will be sharing with us,” said Bowden. “We will be exploring the state of banking, innovative ideas on hiring and keeping workers, workforce housing, and school-based workforce development programs — all topics that are incredibly relevant to doing business in our current economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.