DENTON — Most Caroline County Public Schools students returned to classrooms last week, with the littlest still to come this Thursday when prekindergarten begins.
“Our students returned to school happy to be back with their teachers and friends. I was able to visit all schools the first day, and it was a pleasure to see how excited everyone was to see each other,” said Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek L. Simmons. “The kids did really well with wearing masks, and It seems like they understand it’s something we all have to do to keep school and sports in session.
“I’m grateful for the hard work of staff, as well as the patience and flexibility of our students and families, in making our first week a success.”
On Tuesday, Sandi Barry, CCPS public information officer, said, “So far, things are going well, despite a few challenges.”
A number of parents complained on social media that students were riding four to a seat on buses.
“Overcrowding on school buses, along with delays, happen in the first few weeks of school as students and families are adjusting to a new schedule, and bus routes are being modified to accommodate unexpected numbers,” Barry said.
She added the CCPS transportation department has implemented new software that will assist with making adjustments as needed.
The school system has an estimated 5,800 students.
Breakfast and lunch continues to be free for all students this year, but parents are asked to fill out the form.
At the end of the first week, four people in the school system tested positive for COVID-19, two at Federalsburg Elementary, one at Ridgely Elementary and one at the Family Support/Judy Centers.
