EASTON — BGV Insurance has announced that Casey Grieves has joined the agency.
According to a news release, Grieves is a native to Talbot County. He attended Hobart College before transferring to Washington College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in American studies.
Grieves will be focusing on commercial and personal insurance.
“I chose the insurance industry because I love working with people and building relationships,” he said. “When I was asked to join the team at BGV, it was a no brainer. I love the team atmosphere and everything that comes with it.”
BGV Insurance (formerly known as Bartlett, Griffin and Vermilye) has a legacy of providing insurance services to the Eastern Shore region for more than 50 years. In 2019, BGV joined forces with Chestertown-based Fleetwood Insurance Group, founded in 1946.
“One of the primary challenges in our industry is recruiting young, talented professionals such as Casey. The fact that he was born and raised in Talbot County makes this an even greater accomplishment! We are lucky to have him on our team and he has a great future ahead of him,” said Creg Fleetwood, president of BGV Insurance and Fleetwood Insurance Group.
For more information the services offered by BGV Insurance, call 410-822-2400 or visit www.fleetwoodin surancegroup.com.
