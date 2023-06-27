SALISBURY — The board of trustees of Wor-Wic Community College has named Dr. Deborah Casey, current vice president of student affairs at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., as the new president of the college, effective Aug. 14.
SALISBURY — The board of trustees of Wor-Wic Community College has named Dr. Deborah Casey, current vice president of student affairs at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., as the new president of the college, effective Aug. 14.
Casey will replace Dr. Ray Hoy, who will retire after serving as the college’s president for 23 years. She will become just the third president to lead Wor-Wic in its 48-year history. Hoy will remain at the college until Casey’s term begins.
“It is an honor to be selected by the board of trustees as the third president of Wor-Wic Community College,” Casey said. “Wor-Wic’s legacy of commitment to excellence in education and training, alongside the enormous regional economic impact is a testament to the extraordinary leadership both past and present. I look forward to leading this vanguard institution into the future, fostering deep rooted relationships within our community and celebrating the successful outcomes we can achieve together to positively impact the lives of our diverse students, communities and workforce on the Lower Eastern Shore.”
She has 25 years of experience in higher education, and also worked in various administrative positions as interim vice president of human resources and instruction, dean, and in teaching roles at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and the University of Florida in Gainesville. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership and research methodology from Florida Atlantic University.
“We are delighted to welcome a leader and scholar of this caliber to lead Wor-Wic,” said Kimberly C. Gillis, chairperson of the board of trustees. “We are confident that Dr. Casey will be committed to ensuring that Wor-Wic continues to fulfill its goal of developing a world-class workforce and delivering excellence in education and training.”
Casey was chosen by the board of trustees after a national search by a community college executive search firm, Gold Hill Associates, working in concert with a selection committee comprised of the college’s faculty, staff and administrators; a student representative; members of the board of trustees and the foundation; community leaders; and county elected officials.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.