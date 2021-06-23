DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools said a bittersweet goodbye to 28 retirees this month, complete with gifts and heartfelt well wishes from colleagues and friends.
In honor of their service to students, a donation in each retiree’s name was made to Imagination Library, a program which provides a free, age-appropriate book every month to any child in Caroline County, from the time they are born through the age of 5. Each individual $50 donation will cover the cost of providing two children with monthly books for one year. With 28 retirees, the total amount of the donation was $1,400.
Retiring school staff were celebrated at their individual schools. Those serving in a districtwide capacity were honored at an afternoon reception held outdoors at the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center in Denton.
In welcoming guests to the reception, Interim Superintendent Derek Simmons noted the retirees had an amazing 280 years of combined service, which represented an immeasurable contribution to the students and citizens of Caroline County. Retirees Beverly Dyer, Suzanne Jones, Milton Nagel, Chuck Petrick, Rose Thomas and Wayne Wiley were each introduced and thanked by their direct supervisors and given personalized gifts from their co-workers. Simmons presented each of them with an original watercolor print of the county map with school locations identified. Remarks were also given by Board of Education President Jim Newcomb, former Caroline Superintendent Ed Shirley, and Caroline County Commissioners Dan Franklin and Larry Porter.
Districtwide retirees Toni Cunningham, Patricia Lesnoff, and Robert Thomas were unable to attend the event and received recognition at a later time, according to CCPS public information officer Sandi Barry.
