ANNAPOLIS — Whether you’re a fan of mixing a cocktail or enjoying your favorite spirits neat, Maryland distilleries offer something delicious for everyone. Maryland Spirits Month is the annual celebration of the state’s growing distilling industry. Nearly 40 distilleries are licensed to operate in the state, including several businesses that are currently in planning. Throughout November, distilleries will celebrate the month with spirits releases and special events.
“The industry’s incredible recent growth has reclaimed Maryland’s place as a leader in the distilling industry,” said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Maryland Distillers Guild.
Operating in a state historically known for producing rye whiskey, Maryland’s modern distilleries craft dozens of varieties of spirits and liqueurs. While rye whiskey is still a popular offering, local producers are known for a growing number of award-winning bourbons, gins, rums, and vodkas. Some lesser-known spirits, like locally distilled absinthe and genever, and prepared, canned cocktails are gaining in popularity and contributing to the reputation of the state’s distilling industry.
“The creativity of our local distilleries makes exploring these great businesses and brands so much fun for Maryland residents and visitors,” said Brian Treacy, president of the Maryland Distillers Guild and Sagamore Spirit.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Maryland Distillers Guild is hosting Spirits of Southern Maryland at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. This event showcases spirits and cocktails produced by distilleries from throughout the state and admission includes tastings for attendees who are 21 years of age or older. Tickets to this year’s showcase are available for purchase via Eventbrite and the Maryland Distillers Guild’s website.
In the coming weeks, the Maryland Distillers Guild will release the first “Spirits of Collaboration” spirit. Produced in collaboration between Gray Wolf Spirits and McClintock Distilling Company, this unique gin is the first entry in this series of limited releases. Gin, Volume 1 unites Eastern and Western Maryland distillers and is inspired by Maryland’s native flavors. Borrowing from Gray Wolf’s Timber gin, renowned for its inviting, spiced floral aromatics, Gin, Volume 1 features sassafras and white peppercorn. This delicious release also includes fennel and chicory root, both notable additions in the botanical bill of McClintock Distilling Company’s Forager gin. Bottles of Gin, Volume 1 and future collaborative spirits will be available exclusively from the Maryland Distillers Guild. All proceeds from these spirits directly support the mission of the guild and its members.
“The Spirits of Collaboration project has been exciting for us,” said Braeden Bumpers, co-founder of McClintock Distilling Company. “We got to combine great ideas in an effort to create a wonderful gin and support our guild.”
A full list of distilleries, a calendar of Maryland Spirits Month activities, and details about the Spirits of Collaboration project can be found by visiting marylandspirits.org. The Maryland Craft Beverages app is available for Android and iOS devices and includes a directory of the state’s distilleries.
