EASTON — Chad Campbell has joined APG Media of Chesapeake as regional director of circulation and audience.
APG Chesapeake is the parent company of The Star Democrat. APG is also the parent of the Kent County News, Cecil Whig, Bay Times Record-Observer and other newspapers, digital media sites and military publications across the Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Washington D.C. region.
Campbell will lead customer service, circulation and reader services efforts on the Mid-Shore as well as Southern Maryland and other areas within the Washington D.C/Baltimore region. He has extensive experience in the media and digital media industries.
“We are pleased to have recruited a professional who possesses the outstanding customer service, circulation and audience development experience that Chad brings to APG Chesapeake. Nearly 600,000 readers and users subscribe and read our digital sites, newspapers, magazines and military guides each week in Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C. and Delaware. Customer service is job one and Chad has the ability and experience to make a significant difference on that front. We are all excited that Chad joined our team at APG Chesapeake,” said Jim Normandin, regional president of APG Media of Chesapeake.
Campbell grew up in Illinois and took his first job in newspapers as a copy clerk in 1997. “My career has been in newspapers ever since,” Campbell said. Campbell and his wife, Nicki, have two sons, Zane (16) and Rhys (10).
They enjoy the outdoors.
“We enjoy fishing, particularly for catfish, and according to the notice posted on the VFW boat dock in Federalsburg, I will be considering it my civic duty to remove as many Blue Cats and Flatheads as possible from the Chesapeake watershed, as I understand they are an invasive species,” Campbell said. “I’m also a novice kayaker who managed to make several trips with my boys without getting too wet last year, and I’m hoping to extend that streak into 2021 once we get settled in down here.”
