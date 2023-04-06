CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce presented the 2023 C. Robert “Bob” Spedden Service Award to Evelyn Townsend and Herschel Johnson posthumously at the annual meeting on March 23. More than 350 business and community leaders registered to attend the sold-out event held at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort and Spa.
Some 25 family members of the recipients were in attendance to celebrate and accept the award. Lynda Brown, Evelyn Townsend’s daughter, accepted on behalf of Mrs. Townsend and the family. Sylvia Dickerson, Herschel Johnson’s sister, accepted on behalf of Mr. Johnson and the family.
Bob Spedden was a well-known and respected leader in the community. He demonstrated a passion for the revitalization of the county and Cambridge. He served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce and was the president in 1980-1981. He also served on the Cambridge Yacht Club Board of Governors, First National Bank Advisory Board, Dorchester Board of Realtors as president, and director for the Maryland Association of Realtors. Spedden founded the Committee of 100 that spawned revitalization efforts including the Dorchester County Visitors Center, the adjacent children’s playground, Sailwind’s Park, Richardson Maritime Museum, Choptank River Lighthouse, Downtown Harriett Tubman Museum, and the Dorchester Skipjack Committee — Nathan of Dorchester. He also served as the first president of Sailwinds Park Incorporated. His vision for economic development of Dorchester County also included the re-development of the former Eastern Shore State Hospital property into today’s Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina.
The objective of the award is to recognize those individuals that share a similar passion to Spedden’s and have worked to advance the economic wellbeing of our community. This year is the first time two individuals have been recognized in one year.
Sharon Spedden, Chamber Board chairman in 2021 and daughter of Bob Spedden, said “After reviewing the nominations for this year the committee quickly got to the top two names of recipients to consider. However, we had a very difficult time selecting one over the other, so we made the decision to recognize both this year. Clearly both shared the same passion for this community as my dad.”
Evelyn Williams Townsend was born Dec. 27, 1922, in Bennettsville, South Carolina. She lived in Cambridge from 1955 until her death, Feb. 15, 2008. She was an outstanding educator and community leader, who also worked tirelessly in Cambridge and the state of Maryland to preserve the legacy of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. For over 20 years, she served as president of the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center and secured a $50,000 grant to pay off the mortgage at the Race Street Building in Cambridge. Her dedication and commitment kept the story of Harriet Tubman alive for future generations.
Williams was a longtime member of Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church, serving in such capacities as Sunday school teacher, director of Summer School Programs, member of Angelic Choir and Combined Choir, Bible Study Class participant and past superintendent of Waugh Church School. She supported the many programs and activities of the church.
She built her career in the public school system for 38 years, serving as administrator and teacher. Her years as an educator included service as vice principal and reading teacher in Talbot County, CETA program supervisor at Vienna Elementary, principal at Peachblossom Elementary, and Glasgow Elementary Schools. She also worked at St. Clair Elementary School, Warwick Elementary School, Mace’s Lane Middle School, Cambridge Middle School, and Dorchester County Project Head Start director and policy council.
Herschel F. Johnson was born in East New Market on July 17, 1940, and died Nov. 9, 2021. He attended East New Market and Hurlock Elementary schools and completed his secondary education at Mace’s Lane High School in Cambridge, graduating in the class of 1958. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After leaving military service he began his 38-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. The last 16 years as postmaster for Federalsburg.
As president of the Friends of the Stanley Institute, Johnson spent years saving and restoring one of the county’s last remaining one-room schoolhouses, where Black children were educated during segregation from 1867 to 1962, currently a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway.
He was coach and referee with the Dorchester County Department of Parks and Recreation, which created an annual event in his name to help raise funds for the area’s youth basketball players. He was a coach for Dorchester Youth Basketball League for 54 years.
For full biographies for each recipient or more information about the C. Robert “Bob” Spedden Service Award select About the Chamber at www.dorchesterchamber.org.
