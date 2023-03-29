RIDGELY — A festive group of community leaders, volunteers and business owners came together for the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce’s Best in Business Awards Night March 23 at The Cow Barn. The rustic barn was lit with blue light and there was a long buffet filled with food catered by the Chesapeake Culinary Center. It was a who’s who of Caroline County, so there was a festive air as people connected. The place was packed with hubbub.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.