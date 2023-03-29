RIDGELY — A festive group of community leaders, volunteers and business owners came together for the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce’s Best in Business Awards Night March 23 at The Cow Barn. The rustic barn was lit with blue light and there was a long buffet filled with food catered by the Chesapeake Culinary Center. It was a who’s who of Caroline County, so there was a festive air as people connected. The place was packed with hubbub.
Rhett Ritter, CEO of Purple Peak CBD, said, “This is a great event that brings the community together so people are able to be proud of their achievements. We really appreciate everything the Chamber not only puts together for us, but also the opportunities that Tracey (Snyder, executive director) presents. There is a welcomeness and a helpfulness that members provide.”
Outgoing Chamber President Anthony Casey got up on stage and said, “2022 was an exceptional year for the Chamber. We set high expectations and made them a reality. Our focus was on member engagement, creating pop-up events and cash mobs for our local retailers. Having business to business connections with our meet and greets and mixers throughout the year.”
Adam Jones, the new chamber president, said, “For the strategic plan in 2023 our goal is to enhance member to member connections. Our goal is to engage our members once a quarter with the board as a welcoming committee for new members and existing members. We will continue to grow our Women in Business program and Caroline County nonprofits. It is also our goal to continue the Chamber Chat in 2023 by locating a new studio or getting the studio to come to the chamber office to discuss topics that will affect our members.”
Jones also highlighted workforce development and working with community partner Chesapeake College and using digital platforms like Facebook to build brand loyalty to Chamber businesses. Jones wrapped up his words with the words of Chris Pratt, the actor who plays Marvel’s Star Lord.
“He goes on to say, ‘Don’t be a bad guy. If you are strong, be a protector. If you are smart, be a humble influencer.’ We believe commerce is not just the exchange of money. It is the exchange of ideas, handshakes, smiles and probably some kindness. Caroline County is a great place to work, live and play and I am proud to be a part of it,” said Jones.
Tracey Snyder, executive director of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, played MC for the event. She said, “Caroline County is amazing. I love it here. I love working here. I love working with all of you.”
She announced the awards and handed out the citations.
Chelsea Powell won the Rising Stars award. She runs Chelsea Powell Photography.
Powell said, “I love the little ones. My clients are wonderful people. I love capturing everybody, and I love working with kids. No kid can scare me. I love a challenge. I joined the Chamber of Commerce because I love how involved they are with the community and how they help local businesses. I would like to thank the Chamber for recognizing all these small businesses like mine. It is truly an honor for me to be standing up here knowing all the great companies that have come before and gotten this award.”
Caroline’s in Denton, a restaurant, was also awarded a Rising Stars award. “Anyone who knows me knows I am a hard worker, but this was really hard. We are really particular about what we serve. We try to buy as much local stuff as possible. We are picking up new farms all the time. Everything is fresh, from scratch, and I hope to see you all there soon,” said Nancy Minahan, owner.
Then Snyder got up to announce two Chamber Ambassadors who help to promote the well being of the Chamber andits member businesseses. One is Purple Peake CBD. In a video, Rhett Ritter said, “We appreciate community and all of the overwhelming support that we have received. The least we can do is return that support to the community that has given us so much support.”
Then Ritter came on stage to receive the award. He said, “The opportunities we have had because of the Chamber and some of the subsequent advantages that we have had, and all the business we have had and the friendships we developed wouldn’t be possible without the Chamber of Commerce. I want to talk to the rising stars who spoke of adversity. Remember if someone tells you that you can’t do what you are already doing today, there’s footprints on the moon.”
The next ambassador was the Shore United Bank team in Denton. Danielle Forrest, assistant branch manager, and Laura Reeder, branch manager, went up on stage.
Reeder said, “In every aspect of our community, we have based a strong focus on financial literacy, holding multiple fundraisers and giving back wherever we can.”
The winner of the Innovative Excellence Award was Farm to Fork Fresh, and they converted chicken houses into greenhouses. Jeanne Kriss-Scharf, farm owner operator, said in a video, “We are the first farm in Maryland to be cultivating spirulina. It is the perfect food according to NASA, it is the future of nutrition.”
“We can’t tell you how blessed we are to have this award. Spirulina could help end malnutrition and give kids hope. Give us hope. This shows us that you can take a useless old chicken house and make something good out of it,” said Kriss-Scharf.
Caroline’s best nonprofit winner was Aaron’s Place. They feed the hungry and have other services for the underserved. They have combined forces with the Maryland Food Bank. Aaron’s Place’s Executive Director is Cheryl Beulah.
“We feed approximately 600 families and 3,000 people a month. I have a fantastic team. We have around 30 to 33 volunteers throughout northern, central and southern county. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank my family, because I work them to death. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Beulah.
Excellence in Agriculture went to Cawley Family Farm, which grows Christmas trees. Jane and Charles Cawley are Amy Cawley’s parents.
“I always liked Christmas trees and we got into the wreath business. We recut the trees and rehydrate them so they stay fresh,” said Charles.
Amy said, “I want to tell my dad in front of you all how proud I am of him. I don’t get a chance to recognize my dad and my mom and all the work that dad puts into the farm throughout the year. He has built the business from the ground up.”
“’Start a family tradition’ is our slogan. We are really about agro-tourism and people coming out to a real tree farm and picking out a tree instead of one from a lot,” said Charles.
The Young Professional of the Year award went to someone under 40. This year it was Laura Reeder of Shore United Bank.
“Thank you to our community, our Chamber, and to Tracey for just bouncing off of every wild idea that we came up with. I am so grateful to Shore United Bank because they have given me the opportunity and freedom to be creative and be in our community and make connections and try and help as many people as we possibly can,” said Reeder.
The Business Leader of the Year category was elected for the Denton Diner and owner Ozlem Sen Bastas or “Ozzie.”
She said, “I am not a good speaker, but anything about the kids and the food, I can not stop. Denton Diner is not just a business. It is a big family. It is an honor to serve you all and see your happy faces.”
Cpl. Amber Hafer with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was elected Citizen of the Year. Among other things, she organized Shop with a Cop in seven days and served 25 children.
“I was surprised when I received the call from Tracey. The Shop with a Cop program was only successful because of the team that we had working behind the scenes in that short, seven-day time frame. To name a few of those people: Brenda Walls and her team at the pharmacy and all the resources that she called in for me, Dfc. (Christopher) Kintalk and the late Corporal Angus Nagel did a lot of fundraising.”
The Business of the Year award went to Ridgely Pharmacy and Ice Cream Parlor. Brenda Walls is the owner and founder.
“There is nothing more gratifying than when a customer comes in and says, ‘I love this store. Please don’t ever change.’ I want to say thank you to the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce for this award. And Tracey thank you. You are an amazing lady. But most of all I want to thank my family, my friends, and our amazing customers,” said Walls.
