GRASONVILLE — Celebrating it’s 40th anniversary — a year late thanks to COVID-19 — the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce also took opportunity to recognize many businesses and organizations who had achieved great milestones in serving the county, as well as three individuals who stood out for their service.
Eva Stoops, chairman of the Queen Anne’s Chamber, welcomed guests to the Prospect Bay Country Club the evening of Dec. 2.
Recapping the Chamber’s history, Stoops recalled the organization formed in May 1980. Many of those original members are familiar names. Acting president in 1980 was Bill Cunningham from Maryland National Bank; Dr. James Foor, a local veterinarian on Kent Island was vice chair; Lee Willis, a local builder served as secretary; and Tom Roe, a CPA, as treasurer.
Over the years, the Chamber has had five executive directors, now titled as president. Current President Linda Friday has been the longest-serving Chamber president, celebrating her 22nd year this coming January, Stoops noted.
“One of our main goals over the years has been to make our partnerships stronger,” Stoops said. “We’ve done a great job of accomplishing that what was evident over the past 20 months. During the onset of COVID-19, our world, both figuratively and literally, turned upside down. Because of these partnerships, the majority of our members were able to survive those challenges. Everyone was faced with changing the way they did business, and the Chamber was no exception. We focused on communicating online, which actually increased the overall awareness of what the Chamber did.”
Additionally the Chamber participated and partnered with county government and Economic Development with information on grant opportunities; worked closely with the Kent Narrows Foundation on the needs of the businesses in that area; partnered with the QA Health Department to get information out to business members and attended many restaurant industry Zoom meetings to keep restaurant members informed on ever-changing COVID policies and updates.
An ongoing project, Stoops also spoke of the Chamber’s involvement with the Career Development Program in the county, and its partnership with Chesapeake College in its CTE Program, and its Capital Campaign, and also with Queen Anne’s County Public Schools counselors on ways to encourage students on the CTE programs and workforce opportunities.
The Chamber is also a member of the QAC Drug Free Coalition and has been heavily involved in helping to bring opioid addiction issues in our communities to the forefront, Stoops noted.
Dozens of businesses were recognized during the evening for achieving decades of service to Queen Anne’s County residents. Leading those milestone awards was QACPS, which celebrated 155 years in operation.
Other milestone recognitions were awarded to: Shore United Bank for 145 years; The Peoples Bank and The Gunston School,110 years; Avery Hall Insurance Group, 95 years; Fisherman’s Inn, 90 years; and Nagel Farm Service, 75 Years.
Elected officials joined Stoops in presenting special proclamations. The first, the Queen Anne’s Prosperity Award, given to Heather Tinelli, economic development and tourism director for Queen Anne’s County. The award is presented to an individual that has demonstrated throughout the year a strong record of business involvement.
A lifelong resident of Queen Anne’s County, Tinelli has owned her own business and has always cared about businesses in Queen Anne’s County, Stoops said. In her position with Economic Development, Tinelli was challenged by the commissioners with over $2.5 million to support the business community.
“To date, her department has given out over $3 million, without those dollars some of us wouldn’t be sitting here tonight,” Stoops said. “Tinelli has been a great partner to the Chamber and has supported the business community since she began.”
The Legacy Award was presented to an individual who has “made a difference” in Queen Anne’s County business community and the community as a whole. And provided special recognition to the individual who has provided outstanding service over a sustained period of years.
This year’s recipient, Dr. Christopher Murphy, is co-owner of Eastern Shore Dental Care, the largest dental care provider on the Eastern Shore. In 2017, he and his business partner renovated and expanded the practice. Their 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility employs six dentists, 10 hygienists and 29 support staff, offers 20 treatment rooms and serves over 20,000 patients.
“He has always been committed to providing extraordinary care and giving back to the community,” Stoops said. “He was prominently featured in DentalTown Magazine— a national industry-leading publication — for his mission work performed around the world. And has been honored by the Maryland General Assembly for his philanthropic endeavors throughout the community.”
The final award of the evening was bestowed upon Jon Brianas, president of TechOps, as the Chamber’s Leader of Excellence. A graduate of the Naval Academy, Brianas holds a master’s degree in business. Following seven years of military service as a U.S. Naval Supply Officer, he transitioned to the private sector bringing a strategic and focused business approach to the team at Anchor Capital Holding headquartered in Annapolis.
He currently serves as the president of TechOps Specialty Vehicles in Stevensville and is responsible for the overall strategic leadership at TechOps to include culminating and implementing a culture of hardworking employees who are dedicated to manufacturing quality specialty vehicles designed with each customer’s mission in mind.
“This award is presented to the individual who has demonstrated throughout the year the exceptional qualities that are needed in managing a successful business or organization. (Brianas) is a visionary and possesses outstanding leadership attributes that include an ethical business practice, a record of outstanding corporate citizenship, a proven record of business accomplishments and a commitment to the highest standards of management that have led to their organization being distinguished as among the very best,” Stoops said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.