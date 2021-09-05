EASTON — Chesapeake Forum, an academy for lifelong learning, has two upcoming classes featuring local businesses owners.
One Varietal,
Six Regions
Join Joe Petro of Hair O’ The Dog fame next door at his boutique restaurant, Snifters, for an afternoon of testing your taste buds and finding the perfect Pinot. Enrollment is limited. This course will take place at Snifters in Easton on Friday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., $20.
Varietal wines can be vastly different. Take an afternoon look Pinot Noirs from six regions: California, Oregon, Chile, France, Italy and New Zealand. Petro will show participants how climate, soil and winemaker can have a huge influence on one varietal and take them down a path of finding the perfect choice for their personal palate.
Petro has been the proprietor of “Hair O’ The Dog Wine & Spirits” since 2004. In 2018, he opened his companion venture, “Snifter’s Bistro,” in the adjacent retail space. Both establishments are built on Petro’s customer focus philosophy: provide an alluringly uncommon experience. During the past year, Snifters has become a gathering place for fine wines, craft beers, and small plate dining. Petro has been an active member of Comptroller Peter Franchot’s commission to reform Maryland’s beer and spirits laws.
Early in his career as a CPA, Petro was Controller at Easton Utilities and Celeste Industries. His lengthy list of contributions to the community include treasurer for non-profit Kidworks Learning Center and president of Talbot Humane Society.
Getting the Most from Your Cell Phone
Do you find yourself wondering what you are missing, when all you use your smart phone for is to make and take phone calls? Unlock the mysteries of your smart phone with Jason Lee in this session geared just for you. Learn how you should be securing the personal data kept on your phone, how to sync your email across all platforms, how to text and pick up voice mail, how to use the basic photo and video editing capabilities of smart phones to your advantage. Basically, learn the helpful tricks the cell phone store does not show you and make sure you have your phone set up for the best functionality.
Cut through the confusion of new features to focus on what matters most to you in this 90-minute session of near personalized instruction and turn the tables on the grandkids.
Enrollment is limited to 10. This course will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, using the computer lab at Jason’s Computer Services in Easton, $10.
Lee, owner of Jason’s Computer Services, has a Degree of Applied Sciences in Computer Science, as well as many specialized degrees in the computer science field – including a MCP, NET+, CCNA, and MCSE. With over 20 years’ experience, Lee has built a team of associates with the highly developed skills, experience, and the professionalism needed to help clients solve a vast array of tech challenges. He was the winner of the Eastern Shore Best award for the past four years.
To register for these classes or to find the list of Fall classes visit the website at: chesapeakeforum.org.
