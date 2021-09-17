EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of its updated Chesapeake Harvest website (https://chesapeakeharvest.com). The new site highlights the work Chesapeake Harvest’s community-based produce safety educators are doing to help growers meet their produce safety needs. The site also serves as a resource hub for both growers and educators.
On the new site, users can learn more about Chesapeake Harvest’s services, including produce safety education and training, one-on-one coaching for growers, on-farm risk assessments, food safety planning, audit readiness, and the community-based produce safety train-the-trainer program. The resource hub provides a wealth of information across many produce safety topics with videos, downloadable templates, and sample documents so that growers don’t need to start from scratch.
EEDC Executive Director Tracy Ward said she is thrilled with the success of Chesapeake Harvest’s produce safety programming and the new site’s functionality.
“Implementing food safety practices is important for all produce farms, no matter their size or customer base. We’re here to make sure it’s easy and affordable for growers to receive the training and resources they need to reach new markets, improve operations, and keep both farm workers and consumers safe,” she said.
Chesapeake Harvest envisions a food system that contributes to a vibrant regional economy with enhanced food production, distribution infrastructure, food security, and the preservation of farms.
Chesapeake Harvest programs, webinars, and video presentations are funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Food Safety Outreach Program.
Website development was a joint effort by EEDC, Local Concepts LLC, and D2D Creative.
For more information or to participate as a downtown Easton merchant in the program, contact Easton Economic Development Corporation at info@eastonedc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.