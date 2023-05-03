Choptank Electric

Mike Malandro, Choptank Electric Cooperative president and CEO, addresses members at the Annual Meeting.

 PHOTO BY JIM ROBERTSON

DENTON — Choptank Electric Cooperative held its 85th Annual Meeting on April 27 at the Talbot County Community Center with over 300 guests in attendance. Members re-elected four Board members, the Cooperative awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to students in attendance and shared significant highlights from 2022 about Choptank Electric and its subsidiary, Choptank Fiber.


