DENTON — Choptank Electric is accepting applications for 2022 Youth Tour program, which will take place June 20-24, 2022, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
This year, Choptank Electric will be accepting applications from junior and senior students, opening the program for students who were juniors last year and could not apply due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Youth Tour is an exclusive experience taking place in Williamsburg this year, which includes visiting historical sites such as Yorktown, Jamestown, and Colonial Williamsburg, along with museums, and other educational experiences. During previous Youth Tours, students have attended baseball games, theater productions and government facilities. Selected students will be engaged with pressing topics such as government, legislation and civic engagement and will have opportunities to build connections and skills that assist in their future career paths.
Youth Tour representatives are selected by Choptank Electric based on an application, a 90-second self-produced video, a short essay, and in-person interview. To qualify for this opportunity, students must be juniors or seniors whose parents or guardians are Choptank Electric members. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. All expenses are paid for by Choptank Electric.
Members can find applications online at Choptank Electric’s website at www.choptankelectric.coop under Member Benefits, Commitment to Community, Youth Tour or call the Member Service Center at 1-877-892-0001 for a mailed application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.