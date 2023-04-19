DENTON — Choptank Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary, Choptank Fiber, were awarded almost $16 million from the state’s FY2023 Network Infrastructure Program to continue broadband construction on the Eastern Shore. The new grants will enable Choptank to offer high-speed internet service to more than 3,300 additional unserved homes and businesses in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico and Worcester counties.


