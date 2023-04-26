DENTON — Choptank Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary, Choptank Fiber LLC, finalized a deal to acquire thousands of broadband fiber customers from Bay Country Communications over the next 10 years. The deal sets up a partnership between Choptank and BCC whereby Bay Country will continue to serve its cable customers and will construct fiber services to customers already in the construction pipeline. Choptank will acquire broadband accounts as they come online.


