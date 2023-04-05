GOLDSBORO — Choptank Community Health Center’s Goldsboro Medical and Dental Center recently welcomed family medicine practitioner Gregory A. Holmes, MD, to the medical practice.
Holmes specializes in the comprehensive assessment and treatment of pediatric and adult patients, with more than 29 years of medical experience working in rural communities.
Holmes received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of William and Mary. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and an American Association of Family Physicians Fellow.
Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive and integrated healthcare for all.
Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being welcomed. New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Goldsboro Medical and Dental Center at 410-634-2380 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.
