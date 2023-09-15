Choptank

Choptank Community Health System is bringing its mobile healthcare unit to Chestertown to help serve people in Kent County. The initiative is made possible through a partnership with Choptank Health, the Town of Chestertown, and the Chestertown Police Department. From left, Chestertown Police Department Chief Ronald M. Dixon, Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich, Chestertown Council Ward 2 Member Thomas A. Herz, Jr., and Chestertown Mayor David Foster.

 CHOPTANK COMMUNITY HEALTH

CHESTERTOWN — Choptank Community Health System is bringing its mobile healthcare unit to Chestertown to help serve people in Kent County. The initiative is made possible through a partnership with Choptank Health, the Town of Chestertown, and the Chestertown Police Department. The mobile unit will be used to provide medical, behavioral health, and dental services to communities in Kent County.


  

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.