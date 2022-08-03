DENTON — Choptank Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary, Choptank Fiber, were awarded over $23 million from the state’s FY2022 Network Infrastructure and Neighborhood Connect programs to continue broadband construction on the Eastern Shore. The new grant awards, recently announced by Governor Larry Hogan, will help Choptank offer high-speed internet service to more than 3,000 additional unserved homes and businesses in Caroline, Cecil and Somerset counties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.